1 July 2026
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Shakhriyar Mamedyarov climbs in FIDE rankings as Muradli makes remarkable leap

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1 July 2026 15:14
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Shakhriyar Mamedyarov climbs in FIDE rankings as Muradli makes remarkable leap

Azerbaijani grandmaster Shakhriyar Mamedyarov has improved his position in the latest FIDE world rankings.

As İdman.Biz reports, the International Chess Federation (FIDE) published its updated world rankings on July 1.

Mamedyarov gained six rating points to reach 2723 Elo, moving from 26th to 23rd place in the world. The Azerbaijani No. 1 played 11 rated games during the past month, allowing him to improve both his rating and position in the global standings.

The other Azerbaijani players currently ranked in the world's top 100 are Teimour Radjabov, who sits 38th with 2689 points, Aydin Suleymanli in 57th with 2657, Magomed Muradli in 78th with 2642, and Rauf Mamedov in 84th with 2639.

The biggest breakthrough belongs to Muradli, who gained an extraordinary 92 Elo points during June to break into the world's top 100 for the first time. Such rapid progress is considered extremely rare among players already competing above the 2500-2600 rating level.

World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen continues to lead the FIDE rankings with 2823 points, ahead of Fabiano Caruana and Hikaru Nakamura, who are tied on 2792. Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov occupies fourth place, followed by Germany's Vincent Keymer, Uzbekistan's Nodirbek Abdusattorov, Wesley So of the United States, Anish Giri of the Netherlands, India's Arjun Erigaisi and China's Wei Yi.

In the women's rankings, Ulviyya Fataliyeva remains Azerbaijan's highest-ranked player. With a rating of 2440, she occupies 24th place in the world. She is followed in the top 100 by Govhar Beydullayeva (64th, 2375), Khanim Balajayeva (82nd, 2356) and Gulnar Mammadova (86th, 2350).

Idman.Biz
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