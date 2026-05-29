29 May 2026
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Two Azerbaijani players break into top 10 at European Сhess Championship

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29 May 2026 11:23
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Two Azerbaijani players break into top 10 at European Сhess Championship

Azerbaijani chess players Gunay Mammadzada and Ulviyya Fataliyeva are both inside the top 10 at the Women’s European Individual Chess Championship currently taking place in Batumi, Georgia.

As reported by İdman.Biz, after four rounds of the continental championship, Mammadzada has collected 3.5 points and sits in sixth place, while Fataliyeva is tenth with three points.

In round four, Gunay defeated Bulgaria’s Gabriela Antova and will next face Poland’s Oliwia Kiolbasa in round five. Meanwhile, Ulviyya drew with Bulgaria’s Nadya Toncheva and is set to play Anna Khazarian of the Netherlands in the next round.

It should be noted that the European Championship in Batumi is the first major tournament for Mammadzada since taking a break from competition following the birth of her child.

Narmin Abdinova has also impressed after recovering from an opening-round defeat with three consecutive victories. She now has three points and occupies 27th place.

Among the other Azerbaijani players, Govhar Beydullayeva (46th), Turkan Mamedyarova (49th), Sabina Ibragimova (51st), Gulnar Mammadova (53rd) and Melek Ismayil (59th) have each collected 2.5 points.

The top 10 players at the end of the European Championship will qualify for the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

Teymur Tushiyev
Idman.Biz
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