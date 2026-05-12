12 May 2026
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Teimour Radjabov to play in Anatoly Karpov anniversary tournament in Moscow

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12 May 2026 12:07
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Teimour Radjabov to play in Anatoly Karpov anniversary tournament in Moscow

Azerbaijani grandmaster Teimour Radjabov will take part in a special tournament dedicated to the 75th anniversary of former world chess champion Anatoly Karpov.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the event will be held in Moscow from 21 to 23 May and will bring together eight grandmasters.

Alongside Radjabov, the tournament field will include Uzbekistan’s Nodirbek Yakubboev and Russian players Ian Nepomniachtchi, Daniil Dubov, Andrey Esipenko, Vladislav Artemiev, Alexander Grischuk and Ernesto Inarkiev.

Ahead of Karpov’s anniversary, the participants shared memories of how the former world champion’s play influenced their own development. Radjabov said he had faced Karpov many times and recalled their first major encounter at a strong grandmaster tournament in Buenos Aires, which also featured Viktor Korchnoi, Nigel Short and Judit Polgar.

He also remembered a rapid mini-match in Baku, where he managed to defeat Karpov, calling it "a great honour" to play in a tournament dedicated to such an outstanding figure in chess.

Radjabov described Karpov as one of the most important influences of his career, saying that his generation grew up studying the former world champion’s games.

"Honestly, I learned a lot by studying his games. Precise strategic decisions, moves, control of open files, coordination between pieces, seventh and second ranks. A brilliant chess player. My generation grew up on his games. For me, Karpov is among the three greatest players in history," Radjabov said.

The Azerbaijani grandmaster added that Karpov had always been open and willing to share his chess knowledge, calling him an "invisible teacher" whose games helped him become stronger.

Idman.Biz
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