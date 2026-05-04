Mamedyarov’s protégé among leaders at Baku Open - IDMAN.BIZ REVIEW

Azerbaijani chess player Khagan Ahmad is among the leaders at the traditional Baku Open currently taking place in the capital of Azerbaijan.

As reported by İdman.Biz, after six rounds Ahmad has collected five points, sharing positions 1–5 and ranking fifth on tie-breaks.

In round six, the Azerbaijani defeated Suleyman Suleymanli. It is worth noting that Ahmad, a student of Azerbaijan’s leading grandmaster Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, is one of the few local players who has not recorded a single draw so far in the tournament.

Another standout performer is Tunar Davudov, who has scored 4.5 points and sits in sixth place. Notably, in round five he defeated strong Russian player Polina Shuvalova, who is competing under a neutral status.

Meanwhile, Nijat Abasov, recently crowned silver medallist at the European Individual Championship, has had a modest showing so far in Baku. With four points, he currently occupies 17th place.

The most decorated participant of the festival, former FIDE world champion Ruslan Ponomariov, has 4.5 points and remains among the chasing pack in ninth position. Alongside Ahmad, the leading group also includes three representatives from India and one from Iran.

The tournament in Baku will run until 6 May, with a total of nine rounds scheduled.