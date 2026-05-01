1 May 2026
EN

Aydin Suleymanli reaches career-high in FIDE rankings

Chess
News
1 May 2026 11:14
59
Aydin Suleymanli reaches career-high in FIDE rankings

Azerbaijani grandmaster Aydin Suleymanli has made a significant leap in the updated FIDE world rankings.

According to İdman.Biz, the International Chess Federation (FIDE) released the latest rankings of the world’s players as of 1 May 2026.

Under the new list, Suleymanli gained 12 rating points to reach 2665 and climbed 15 places to 49th in the world. His progress follows an outstanding performance at the recent European Individual Chess Championship in Katowice, where he won a bronze medal without suffering a single defeat.

Notably, both his rating of 2665 and his position of 49th mark career-best achievements for Suleymanli.

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov remains the highest-ranked Azerbaijani player. He added two points over the past month and now sits 26th in the world with a rating of 2717, moving up one place.

Also inside the top 100 are Teimour Radjabov (2689) in 39th place, Eltaj Safarli (2648) in 70th, and Rauf Mamedov (2636) in 90th.

For the first time, two players from Uzbekistan feature in the world’s top 10 – Nodirbek Abdusattorov and Javokhir Sindarov. The latter won the Candidates Tournament last month and earned the right to challenge reigning world champion Dommaraju Gukesh of India. Gukesh, currently ranked 18th with a rating of 2732, is set to play the title match in November-December this year.

The current FIDE top 10 is as follows: Magnus Carlsen (Norway, 2840), Hikaru Nakamura (USA, 2792), Fabiano Caruana (USA, 2788), Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzbekistan, 2780), Javokhir Sindarov (Uzbekistan, 2776), Anish Giri (Netherlands, 2767), Vincent Keymer (Germany, 2759), Alireza Firouzja (France, 2759), Wesley So (USA, 2754), Wei Yi (China, 2753).

Among Azerbaijani women, Ulviyya Fataliyeva remains the leading player, ranked 26th in the world with a rating of 2450. Other Azerbaijani players in the top 100 are Gunay Mammadzada (2374) in 69th place, Govhar Beydullayeva (2368) in 72nd, and Khanim Balajayeva (2350) in 94th.

Teymur Tushiyev
Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan brings the USA and Iran together at the chessboard
30 April 14:15
Chess

Azerbaijan brings the USA and Iran together at the chessboard

The Baku chess festival will be one of the first events to feature representatives of countries in conflict
Nijat Abasov: "After the European Championship success, I felt the drive again" - INTERVIEW İDMAN.BİZ
24 April 15:54
Chess

Nijat Abasov: "After the European Championship success, I felt the drive again" - INTERVIEW İDMAN.BİZ

The newly crowned European vice-champion shared his impressions of the recent continental tournament
Azerbaijani chess players gain rating points after European Championship in Poland – İDMAN.BİZ review
20 April 11:54
Chess

Azerbaijani chess players gain rating points after European Championship in Poland – İDMAN.BİZ review

Four Azerbaijani representatives improved their rating by more than ten points
Nijat Abasov takes the lead at the European Chess Championship + PHOTO
17 April 11:13
Chess

Nijat Abasov takes the lead at the European Chess Championship + PHOTO

A kind of team effort from Azerbaijani players was on display in round nine
Azerbaijani chess players battle for lead at European Championship
16 April 11:10
Chess

Azerbaijani chess players battle for lead at European Championship

Aydin Suleymanli and Nijat Abasov remain in top 10 after round eight
Azerbaijani chess player takes the lead at European Championship
15 April 11:14
Chess

Azerbaijani chess player takes the lead at European Championship

Aydin Suleymanli secures his fifth win at the continental tournament in Poland

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo outlines ambitious plan for Almeria with Casemiro target
29 April 11:47
World football

Cristiano Ronaldo outlines ambitious plan for Almeria with Casemiro target

Portuguese star backs experienced midfield signing if club secures La Liga promotion
Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal: Can Simeone halt Europe’s last unbeaten side?
29 April 16:31
World football

Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal: Can Simeone halt Europe’s last unbeaten side?

Spanish hosts face Premier League leaders in Champions League semi-final first leg
PSG goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier could leave club at end of season
29 April 15:47
Football

PSG goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier could leave club at end of season

French shot-stopper unhappy after losing starting role to Matvey Safonov
Ronaldo criticises Saudi Pro League standards after Al-Nassr victory
30 April 12:39
Football

Ronaldo criticises Saudi Pro League standards after Al-Nassr victory

The Portuguese forward calls for change as complaints from players and concerns over officiating grow