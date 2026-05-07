8 May 2026
EN

Pranav Anand: “Every opponent from Azerbaijan promises a difficult game”

Chess
Interview
7 May 2026 18:04
33
Pranav Anand: “Every opponent from Azerbaijan promises a difficult game”

Pranav Anand admitted his performance at the Baku Open chess festival left him with mixed emotions, despite a strong start to the tournament in Baku.

The 19-year-old Indian grandmaster, who entered the event as the third seed by rating, eventually finished ninth and reflected on his campaign in an interview with İdman.Biz.

“My performance at the tournament was mixed”, Anand said.

On the one hand, I started very well and scored five points from the first six rounds. But the defeat in round seven against my compatriot Mayank Chakraborty disrupted my plans.

“Although I managed to recover afterwards, I lost again near the finish. It is disappointing that I lost with the white pieces to Sina Movahed, who eventually won the Baku Open. Had I managed at least a draw, I could have fought for a place in the top three”.

Despite his frustration with the final standings, Anand spoke highly about the organisation of the tournament and the playing conditions at Baku Crystal Hall.

“What I saw in Baku impressed me. We played in the spacious Crystal Hall overlooking the boulevard. I was told that the venue hosted the Chess Olympiad in 2016. The organisers created all the conditions for comfortable play and accommodation. I really enjoyed everything”, he said.

The Indian grandmaster also praised the strength of Azerbaijani chess and highlighted several local talents who caught his attention during the event.

“Your players have maintained a high level for many years. New names continue to appear - Khazar Babazada finished Baku Open in the top three, while Khagan Ahmad is also very interesting to watch. Every opponent from Azerbaijan promises a difficult game. I felt that here after facing both Babazada and Tunar Davudov”.

Anand also responded to suggestions from some experts that he is developing into a strategically focused player.

“I achieved my first two grandmaster norms in 2022. In the same year I won the World Under-16 Championship, and the following year I claimed victory at the rapid festival in Biel. Understanding strategic thinking comes with age, but in every game I try to play broadly and take every opportunity, even those that may not seem obvious at first glance.

That is why I continue to refine my style, trying to take the best from legendary grandmasters while also bringing something of my own”.

Anand currently sits 61st in the live world rankings and admitted one of his immediate goals is to break into the world’s top 50.

Zaki Feyzullayev
Idman.Biz
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