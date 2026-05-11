Aydin Suleymanli finishes runner-up at Bucharest Rapid Grand Prix

Aydin Suleymanli secured second place at the Bucharest Rapid Grand Prix in Romania after an impressive performance in one of the largest rapid chess events of the season.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the tournament brought together 581 players representing 27 countries. Azerbaijan was represented by Suleymanli and fellow national team member Rauf Mamedov.

Suleymanli finished the competition level on 8.5 points alongside Mexican player Jose Martinez Alcantara. However, the Azerbaijani grandmaster was placed second due to tie-break criteria, while Alcantara claimed overall victory.

The result continues Suleymanli’s strong run in international rapid chess events and further highlights his growing status among Azerbaijan’s new generation of elite players.

Meanwhile, Rauf Mamedov ended the tournament in seventh place with eight points, remaining among the leading contenders in a highly competitive field.

Rapid chess has become increasingly popular on the international circuit in recent years, with tournaments such as the Bucharest Grand Prix attracting hundreds of participants and many established grandmasters from around the world.