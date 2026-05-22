22 May 2026
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Azerbaijan’s sports minister praises nation’s chess achievements

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22 May 2026 12:30
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Azerbaijan’s sports minister praises nation’s chess achievements

Farid Gayibov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports, has praised the recent achievements of the country’s chess players during the latest reporting conference of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Gayibov said Azerbaijani chess has been developing rapidly in recent years and stressed that the country continues to strengthen its reputation on the international stage.

“It is impossible not to be happy about the success of our chess players,” the minister said during his speech in Baku. “The attention and care that President Ilham Aliyev gives to sport, including chess, are obvious. Thanks to his support, our athletes are achieving success internationally.”

Gayibov also paid tribute to the work of Mahir Mammadov, the president of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, praising his contribution to the development of the sport.

“Of course, we must also recognise the efforts of Mahir Mammadov,” he added. “He works very hard and is doing everything possible for the development of Azerbaijani chess.”

The conference reviewed the federation’s activities over the past year, including domestic championships, international tournaments and future development projects aimed at supporting young talents and expanding Azerbaijan’s influence in world chess.

Azerbaijan has long been considered one of the strongest chess nations in the region, with leading grandmasters such as Shakhriyar Mamedyarov consistently competing at the highest international level.

Idman.Biz
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