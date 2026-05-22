22 May 2026
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Azerbaijan Chess Federation holds annual reporting conference in Baku - PHOTO

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22 May 2026 12:04
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Azerbaijan Chess Federation holds annual reporting conference in Baku

Azerbaijan Chess Federation is holding its annual reporting conference in Baku today, with officials reviewing the organisation’s activities over the past year and outlining future plans for the development of chess in the country.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the event includes presentations on domestic and international tournaments, the performances of Azerbaijani players and upcoming federation projects.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan hosted national championships across various age categories, as well as rapid and blitz competitions, the Republican Chess Olympiad and several international events.

Among the tournaments highlighted at the conference were the Chess Tour Azerbaijan series events, including Baku Open, Sheki Open, Shamakhi Open, Lankaran Open, Guba Open, Ganja Open and Shirvan Open.

The conference also features the presentation of the federation’s new logo and its updated official website as part of efforts to modernise the organisation’s public image and digital presence.

Participants are additionally expected to discuss long-term strategic goals aimed at strengthening Azerbaijan’s position in international chess and supporting the next generation of players.

Azerbaijan has traditionally been regarded as one of the strongest chess nations in the region, producing world-class grandmasters such as Shakhriyar Mamedyarov and regularly hosting major international tournaments.

Idman.Biz
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