28 May 2026
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Magnus Carlsen criticises NBA official app

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28 May 2026 13:28
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Magnus Carlsen criticises NBA official app

Sixteen-time world chess champion Magnus Carlsen has criticised the official NBA app after users complained that its “spoiler-free” mode was still revealing play-off results, İdman.Biz reports.

The controversy emerged during the NBA Western Conference Finals series between Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs, which many fans have described as one of the most entertaining match-ups in recent years.

Despite activating the no-spoilers feature, some users reported that the app continued to display game outcomes and series scores, leading to frustration among basketball supporters trying to watch delayed broadcasts without knowing the result in advance.

Reacting to the issue, Carlsen publicly called out the NBA’s digital platform in a post quoted by the NBA Base account on X.

“Whoever is responsible for the NBA app: we currently have one of the best Western Conference Finals series in years, and if people turn on the ‘no spoilers’ feature, they expect there to actually be no spoilers. So do better,” Carlsen said.

The Norwegian grandmaster, widely regarded as one of the greatest chess players of all time, is known for his passion for sports outside chess, particularly football and basketball. Carlsen frequently comments on major sporting events and has built a reputation for engaging with fans across different sports communities.

The Western Conference Finals between Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs has produced significant attention throughout the NBA play-offs, with the Thunder currently holding a 3-2 lead in the series after five games.

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