1 June 2026
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Azerbaijani chess player breaks into top three at European Championship

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1 June 2026 12:42
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Azerbaijani chess player breaks into top three at European Championship

Azerbaijani chess player Ulviyya Fataliyeva has moved into the top three at the Women’s European Individual Chess Championship in Batumi, Georgia.

According to İdman.Biz, Fataliyeva collected five points after six rounds and currently shares second to fourth place. Based on tie-break criteria, she sits third in the overall standings. Ukraine’s Anastasia Hnatyshyn remains the sole leader with six points.

In the sixth round, Fataliyeva defeated Turkish player Gülnay Aydin. It was her fourth win of the tournament and second in a row. In the next round, she will face Sabrina Gutierrez of Spain.

Meanwhile, fellow Azerbaijani players Gunay Mammadzada and Govhar Beydullayeva both have four points and occupy 23rd and 38th places respectively. Other representatives of Azerbaijan are positioned in the middle section of the standings.

The top 10 players at the European Championship will qualify for the 2027 Women’s Chess World Cup.

Teymur Tushiyev
Idman.Biz
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