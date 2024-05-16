Zeinab Mamedyarova: "If I didn't start a family, I would have very big consequences" – PHOTO – VIDEO

The next edition of Idman Bizimle was broadcast. This time, the guest of the program was Zeinab Mamedyarova, the European and world champion in chess among the young players.

The former chess player of the Azerbaijan national team commented on Ulviyya Fataliyeva's gold medal winning at the European Championship and Nijat Abbasov's performance at the Candidates Tournament. Grandmaster also talked about the involvement of young people in the national team and the prospects of our national team.

Click on the video to watch the full version of the interview:

