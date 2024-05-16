16 May 2024
EN

Zeinab Mamedyarova: "If I didn't start a family, I would have very big consequences" – PHOTO – VIDEO

Chess
Interview
16 May 2024 14:07
Zeinab Mamedyarova: "If I didn't start a family, I would have very big consequences" – PHOTO – VIDEO

The next edition of Idman Bizimle was broadcast. This time, the guest of the program was Zeinab Mamedyarova, the European and world champion in chess among the young players.

The former chess player of the Azerbaijan national team commented on Ulviyya Fataliyeva's gold medal winning at the European Championship and Nijat Abbasov's performance at the Candidates Tournament. Grandmaster also talked about the involvement of young people in the national team and the prospects of our national team.

Click on the video to watch the full version of the interview:

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Zeinab Mamedyarova: "They must justify themselves to be worthy of the national team" – VIDEO
16:10
Chess

Zeinab Mamedyarova: "They must justify themselves to be worthy of the national team" – VIDEO

"You must have this experience"
Ulviyya Fataliyeva: "As oceans get deeper, it’s more pleasant to discover" - VIDEO
14 May 13:13
Chess

Ulviyya Fataliyeva: "As oceans get deeper, it’s more pleasant to discover" - VIDEO

“When you are in love, you are bound”
Ulviyya Fataliyeva: "What I'm experiencing now is beyond my dreams" - PHOTO - VIDEO
14 May 10:17
Chess

Ulviyya Fataliyeva: "What I'm experiencing now is beyond my dreams" - PHOTO - VIDEO

Fataliyeva expressed her feelings on writing a new history in Azerbaijani sports
Muhammad Muradli was the 1st, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov was 3rd
12 May 11:43
Chess

Muhammad Muradli was the 1st, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov was 3rd

The blitz stage of chess at the Grand Prix Plus City in Austria has ended
Teimour Radjabov in the poster of Sharjah Masters
10 May 16:25
Chess

Teimour Radjabov in the poster of Sharjah Masters

Traditional Sharjah Masters tournament will be held in the United Arab Emirates on May 14-22
Farid Gayibov meets the history-making chess player - PHOTO
6 May 16:15
Chess

Farid Gayibov meets the history-making chess player - PHOTO

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov received the first female chess player of Azerbaijan, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, who won a gold medal at the European Championship

Most read

Ball girl mouths “Juve merda” - VIDEO
14 May 17:38
Football

Ball girl mouths “Juve merda” - VIDEO

A ball girl mouthed “Juve merda” before the Fiorentina - Monza match kick off
The second of Barcelona
14 May 09:17
Football

The second of Barcelona

He reached the legendary Andoni Zubizarreta
Italy plays to maintain their title - PRESENTATION
14 May 16:49
Football

Italy plays to maintain their title - PRESENTATION

Different Team in Europe and the World
Mbappe will miss the game against Nice
15 May 13:33
Football

Mbappe will miss the game against Nice

This meeting will be held on May 15 at the Allianz Riviera