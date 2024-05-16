Zeinab Mamedyarova: "They must justify themselves to be worthy of the national team" – VIDEO

"In many parts of the world, chess players over the age of 50 are in the national team of their country. However, the age of chess players is decreasing.

This was said by Zeinab Mamedyarova, the European and world champion among youth chess players, who was a guest of Idman Bizimle while talking about the involvement of young people in the national team.

The 41-year-old grandmaster said that those who deserve to be in the national team should fight: "The national team is not only formed by the federation, but the young players must prove themselves in order to be worthy of the national team. Because a team race is not a personal race where you can draw or just stand up whenever you want. Here you have to think about all the players besides yourself. Even in a tied situation, if necessary, you have to take risks and play to win according to the team. You must have this experience. If that young man deserves to play in the national team with his results, he will. However, it is not right to bring someone to the national team because he is young."

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz