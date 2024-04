The closing ceremony of the European Women’s Individual Chess Championship was held in Greece.

Idman.biz reports that the winner of the championship, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, was presented with a gold medal and a trophy.

The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played in his honor. At the ceremony, chess players who showed the best performance in various categories were also awarded. Among our representatives, Gunay Mammadzada and Sabina Ibrahimova were awarded a special award.

Idman.biz