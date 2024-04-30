30 April 2024
Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Rauf Mammadov’s wife and the end- PHOTO

30 April 2024 10:51
The 24th European Women's Chess Championship 2024 held on the Greek island of Rhodes has ended.

Idman.biz reports that on the last day of the tournament, which consists of 10 rounds with the Swiss system, the Azerbaijani chess players had their last test.

The leader of the competition, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, became the European champion with a draw in the last round. He went down in history as the first Azerbaijani to have this title.

Gunay Mammadzada, who had a chance to win a medal, settled for the 6th place by drawing a draw. Nataliya Buksa, the wife of Rauf Mammadov, the chess player of our team who signed peace with him, won a silver award.

The defeat in the last round prevented Khanim Balajayeva and Sabina Ibrahimova from collecting the same points and claiming the prize, at least from the top 10. Govhar Beydullayeva, who beat Ibrahimova in the Azerbaijani duel, was the third among our representatives - 11th place. Ulviyya and Gunay got the right to play in this prestigious tournament next year, since the chess players who fell into the top-10 qualified for the World Cup. Gunay is one step away from the tournament.

Gulnar Mammadova won against Ayan Allahverdiyeva in the other Azerbaijani match of the round.

24th European Women's Chess Championship 2024,
Round 10, April 29
Nino Batsiashvili (Georgia) - Ulviyya Fataliyeva - 0.5:0.5
Nataliya Buksa (Ukraine) - Gunay Mammadzada - 0.5:0.5
Khanim Balajayeva - Nadya Toncheva (Bulgaria) - 0:1
Sabina Ibrahimova - Govhar Beidullayeva - 0:1
Gulnar Mammadova - Ayan Allahverdiyeva - 1:0
Hanna Marie (Germany) - Narmin Abdinova - 1:0
Nino Kordzadze (Georgia) - Laman Hajiyeva - 0:1
Sabina Rzali - Zuzana Borosova (Slovakia) – 0.5:0.5

Tournament schedule: 1. Ulviyya Fataliyeva - 8.5, 2. Nataliya Buksa (Ukraine) - 7.5, 3. Lela Javakhishvili (Georgia) - 7.5... 6. Gunay Mammadzada - 7.5, 11. Govhar Beydullayeva – 7, 21. Khanim Balajayeva – 6.5, 25. Sabina Ibrahimova – 6.5, 44. Gulnar Mammadova – 6, 78. Sabina Rzali – 5, 85. Ayan Allahverdiyeva – 5, 92. Narmin Abdinova – 5, 97. Laman Hajiyeva – 5.

It should be noted that 182 chess players competed in the championship.

