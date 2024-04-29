Azerbaijan Champion: "It won't be easy to do it again" - VIDEO

"If the federation deems me worthy of it, I am ready for it."

Aydın Suleymanli, the winner of the last Azerbaijan chess championship, who was a guest of the Idman Bizde, said this.

The 19-year-old grandmaster said that he is already focused on the days when he will play in the national team: "I feel ready to play in the national team and participate in big tournaments. In September, the Olympics will be held in Budapest, the capital of Hungary. At the moment, my goal is to participate in that tournament."

He expressed confidence that young chess players will repeat the success of today's grandmasters: "Actually, it won't be that easy. But I am sure that they will try to be like the team before us. Because it is very difficult to recreate such a nation. The rating score of Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Teimour Radjabov, and Vugar Gashimov "trio" was more than 2750. Azerbaijan is not so big in terms of population. In this regard, the fact that 3 people from such a country have a score above 2750 is a fantastic result. It won't be so easy to do something like that again. But I am still hopeful for the future. I think if each young player does what is needed, it will create an interesting competition. If I increase my rating to 2700, I am sure that other young chess players will look at me and get motivation. Just as I do this after watching Shakhriyar Mamedyarov and Teimour Radjabov.

It should be noted that Suleymanli defeated Mohammad Muradli in the final match of the Azerbaijan Championship.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz