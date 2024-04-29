30 April 2024
EN

Azerbaijan Champion: "It won't be easy to do it again" - VIDEO

Chess
News
29 April 2024 17:57
Azerbaijan Champion: "It won't be easy to do it again" - VIDEO

"If the federation deems me worthy of it, I am ready for it."

Aydın Suleymanli, the winner of the last Azerbaijan chess championship, who was a guest of the Idman Bizde, said this.
The 19-year-old grandmaster said that he is already focused on the days when he will play in the national team: "I feel ready to play in the national team and participate in big tournaments. In September, the Olympics will be held in Budapest, the capital of Hungary. At the moment, my goal is to participate in that tournament."

He expressed confidence that young chess players will repeat the success of today's grandmasters: "Actually, it won't be that easy. But I am sure that they will try to be like the team before us. Because it is very difficult to recreate such a nation. The rating score of Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Teimour Radjabov, and Vugar Gashimov "trio" was more than 2750. Azerbaijan is not so big in terms of population. In this regard, the fact that 3 people from such a country have a score above 2750 is a fantastic result. It won't be so easy to do something like that again. But I am still hopeful for the future. I think if each young player does what is needed, it will create an interesting competition. If I increase my rating to 2700, I am sure that other young chess players will look at me and get motivation. Just as I do this after watching Shakhriyar Mamedyarov and Teimour Radjabov.

It should be noted that Suleymanli defeated Mohammad Muradli in the final match of the Azerbaijan Championship.

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Ulviyya Fataliyeva: "I was excited when I thought about it, my dream came true" – INTERVIEW
29 April 17:46
Chess

Ulviyya Fataliyeva: "I was excited when I thought about it, my dream came true" – INTERVIEW

"Believe me, I find it difficult to explain my joy in words"
Aydın Suleymanli: "When I look back sometimes I don't feel good" - PHOTO - VIDEO
29 April 16:39
Chess

Aydın Suleymanli: "When I look back sometimes I don't feel good" - PHOTO - VIDEO

Suleymanli evaluated his performance in the competition
Ulviyya Fataliyeva becomes the European champion – FOR THE FIRST TİME
29 April 16:14
Chess

Ulviyya Fataliyeva becomes the European champion – FOR THE FIRST TİME

The 27-year-old Azerbaijani player has won the European Women's Chess Championship 2024
Azerbaijan in Gold Letters - ANALYSIS
29 April 13:41
Chess

Azerbaijan in Gold Letters - ANALYSIS

Azerbaijan can have its name written in gold letters
Shakhriyar Mamedyarov becomes the champion of Germany
29 April 09:32
Chess

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov becomes the champion of Germany

He won the championship as a member of Viernheim
Another victory from Ulviyya Fataliyeva
26 April 09:36
Chess

Another victory from Ulviyya Fataliyeva

The 6th round games were held in the competition held on the island of Rhodes

Most read

4 champions for Qarabag
29 April 09:21
Football

4 champions for Qarabag

FCSB in Romania, Larne in Northern Ireland, Hamrun in Malta, Sellye in Slovenia won the title of champion
Ulviyya Fataliyeva becomes the European champion – FOR THE FIRST TİME
29 April 16:14
Chess

Ulviyya Fataliyeva becomes the European champion – FOR THE FIRST TİME

The 27-year-old Azerbaijani player has won the European Women's Chess Championship 2024
Hidayat Heydarov: "We are at the bottom of the ladder" - INTERVIEW
27 April 11:37
Judo

Hidayat Heydarov: "We are at the bottom of the ladder" - INTERVIEW

"My match at any stage had its own difficulty, none of my opponents were weak"
Historic achievement: New record in Azerbaijani judo
27 April 11:03
Judo

Historic achievement: New record in Azerbaijani judo

Hidayat was stronger than all his competitors at the next European Championship held in Zagreb