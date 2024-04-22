Abasov leaves Toronto defeated, Gukesh is 1st

The 2024 Candidates Tournament, organized in Toronto, Canada, has come to the end.

Idman.biz reports that the games of the XIV round took place on the last day of the competition.



Azerbaijani chess player Nijat Abasov met with Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa. The 29-year-old representative, playing with white figures, lost the match.



With that, Nijat finished with 3.5 points. He took the last place.



The winner of the tournament was Dommaradju Gukesh. He qualified for the match for the title of world champion.



2024 Candidates Tournament

XIV round, April 21

Fabiano Caruana - Ian Nepomniachtchi - 0.5:0.5

Hikaru Nakamura - Dommaradju Gukesh - 0.5:0.5

Alireza Firouzja - Vidit Santosh Gujrathi - - 0.5:0.5

Nijat Abasov - Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa – 0:1



Score: 1. Dommaradju Gukesh (India) - 9, 2. Hikaru Nakamura (USA) - 8.5, 3. Ian Nepomniachtchi (FIDE) - 8.5, 4. Fabiano Caruana (USA) - 8.5, 5 Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa (India) – 7, 6. Vidit Santosh Gujrathi (India) – 6, 7. Alireza Firouzja (France) – 5, 8. Nijat Abasov (Azerbaijan) – 3.5.

It should be noted that Gukesh will meet Chinese Ding Liren in the match for the chess crown.



