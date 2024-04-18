Azerbaijani representatives for the European Championship

Tomorrow, the individual European Championship among female chess players will start on the Greek island of Rhodes.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijani chess players will compete in the competition where 35 countries will be represented.

Azerbaijan will be represented in the continental championship by Gunay Mammadzada, Govhar Beydullayeva, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Khanim Balajayeva, Gulnar Mammadova, Sabina Ibrahimova, Ayan Allahverdiyeva, Laman Hajiyeva, Narmin Abdinova and Sabina Rzali.

The 10-round European Championship will conclude on April 29.

It should be noted that in 2022, Gunay Mammadzada was awarded a silver medal and Ulviyya Fataliyeva a bronze medal at the European Championship.

Idman.biz