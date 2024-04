A rapid tournament was held between coaches and assistants on the day off at the Candidates Tournament in Canada.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijani grandmaster Shakhriyar Mamedyarov also participated in the competition.

He won the title of winner in the rapid tournament as well as in the blitz.

It should be noted that Shakhriyar went to Toronto as the second-coach of our representative Nijat Abasov.

Idman.biz