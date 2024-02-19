Azerbaijan Champion: "My biggest goal is to become a grandmaster"

"At the last moment, I decided to participate in the Azerbaijan championship."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by Ayan Allahverdiyeva, the winner of the Azerbaijan chess championship.

She shared her joy about becoming the national champion for the first time after scoring 5.5 points from 9 rounds: "The race was very difficult. Because I didn't feel in shape. I could have prepared better. But thankfully it was done."

Allahverdiyeva said that she has already started preparations for the European Championship to be held in Greece in April: "We have time. I will work hard and do my best in this competition. My biggest goal is to become a grandmaster."

Banuchichek Huseynli

