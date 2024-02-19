19 February 2024
EN

Azerbaijan Champion: "My biggest goal is to become a grandmaster"

Chess
News
19 February 2024 16:56
Azerbaijan Champion: "My biggest goal is to become a grandmaster"

"At the last moment, I decided to participate in the Azerbaijan championship."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by Ayan Allahverdiyeva, the winner of the Azerbaijan chess championship.

She shared her joy about becoming the national champion for the first time after scoring 5.5 points from 9 rounds: "The race was very difficult. Because I didn't feel in shape. I could have prepared better. But thankfully it was done."

Allahverdiyeva said that she has already started preparations for the European Championship to be held in Greece in April: "We have time. I will work hard and do my best in this competition. My biggest goal is to become a grandmaster."

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Federation’s President: "Her success is not accidental"
16:48
Chess

Federation’s President: "Her success is not accidental"

"The great success will be in the future"
Mahir Mammadov: "All strong chess players will participate in the next Azerbaijan championship"
16:23
Chess

Mahir Mammadov: "All strong chess players will participate in the next Azerbaijan championship"

Laman Hajiyeva and Sabina Rzali, who scored 4.5 points each, finished the Azerbaijan championship on the 4th and 5th places, respectively
Ayan Allahverdiyeva became the Azerbaijan Champion
12:21
Chess

Ayan Allahverdiyeva became the Azerbaijan Champion

The winning chess player received 6 thousand manats
Ilaha Gadimova was appointed as a judge in the "A" category.
5 February 16:57
Chess

Ilaha Gadimova was appointed as a judge in the "A" category.

Was our only judge who was awarded the "A" category
46 chess players qualified for Azerbaijan Championship - PHOTO
5 February 12:23
Chess

46 chess players qualified for Azerbaijan Championship - PHOTO

Qualification stage of the Azerbaijan Chess Championship were held
The winners Vugar Gashimov award have been announced
1 February 13:00
Chess

The winners Vugar Gashimov award have been announced

The 2024 winners of the "fair play" award, founded in the name of the outstanding chess player of Azerbaijan, European champion Vugar Gashimov, have been announced. Idman.biz informs that the winners of the "Tata Steel Chess" tournament in Wijk-aan-Zee, the Netherlands, were announced taking into account the principles of "fair play".

Most read

Offer rain on Zoubir from European clubs
12:02
Football

Offer rain on Zoubir from European clubs

An unnamed French club is also seriously tracking Zoubir
Qarabag scored 4 goals
18 February 09:51
Azerbaijan football

Qarabag scored 4 goals

The new ranking table of Europe's top teams has been announced
Ramil was replaced, his team lost
18 February 09:00
Azerbaijan football

Ramil was replaced, his team lost

Azerbaijani football player Ramil Sheydayev experienced his first defeat in the 1st League of Turkiye
Azerbaijani clubs' Jubilee victory in Europa League
17 February 11:00
Azerbaijan football

Azerbaijani clubs' Jubilee victory in Europa League

It should be noted that the first victory in the Europa League took place in the 1996/97 season