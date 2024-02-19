19 February 2024
EN

Ayan Allahverdiyeva became the Azerbaijan Champion

Chess
News
19 February 2024 12:21
Ayan Allahverdiyeva became the Azerbaijan Champion

Azerbaijan Chess Championship among female players has been concluded.

Idman.biz reports that Ayan Allahverdiyeva, who scored 5.5 points from 7 rounds, won the Azerbaijan championship for the first time in her career.

Narmin Abdinova, who was half a point behind the national champion, took the second place. Sabina Ibrahimova, who has the same score, ranked third according to additional indicators.

Laman Hajiyeva and Sabina Rzali, who scored 4.5 points each, finished the Azerbaijan Championship on the 4th and 5th places, respectively.
It should be noted that the total prize fund of the Azerbaijan championship was 15 thousand manats. The prize fund was divided among the chess players who were in the first "five". The winning chess player received 6 thousand manats.

Ayan Allahverdiyeva and Narmin Abdinova, who took the first two places in the championship, will go to the individual European Championship.

Idman.biz

