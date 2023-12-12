12 December 2023
EN

Aynur Sofiyeva: "The sports policy of Heydar Aliyev is a grass root of the success"

Chess
News
12 December 2023 11:09
Aynur Sofiyeva: "The sports policy of Heydar Aliyev is a grass root of the success"

"Each of us remembers the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev with deep respect and love. He is Azerbaijan's yesterday, today and tomorrow."

Aynur Sofiyeva, the first international female grandmaster of Azerbaijan and the Islamic world, told Idman.biz about the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

She said that Heydar Aliyev's signature is in every field: "Especially in the field of chess, the work of our unforgettable leader is very great. All the victories and high results in this sport are connected with the name of Heydar Aliyev. When the genius led Azerbaijan during the Soviet period, he gave a special task to open sports facilities and chess schools in each district. With that, children and young people flocked to chess schools. Of course, talented ones were discovered among these children, and those chess players introduced Azerbaijani chess to the world and formed their school. Even today, Azerbaijani chess players often delight us with their great successes and continue to promote our country all over the world. Of course, Heydar Aliyev's sports policy is the grass root of this."

Speaking about her memories of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, Sofiyeva emphasized that she owes her success to him: "It was because of his attention, care and assignments in this direction that great opportunities arose for me and I was able to succeed. Of course, I am a happy person to have met such a genius. Because not everyone is lucky. We have met with Heydar Aliyev many times. I still remember those days. Our immortal leader's looks, smile, and advice given to us are indelibly in our memory. Each of us treated and remembered the assignments given to him in a special way. Because every idea that our leader voiced for us was a great school."

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

Related news

The closing ceremony of "Vugar Gashimov Memorial" was held - PHOTO
11:03
Chess

The closing ceremony of "Vugar Gashimov Memorial" was held - PHOTO

Gasim Gashimov presented the trophy to Vidit Santosh Gujrathi, the winner of the 9th Vugar Gashimov Memorial
Vidit Gujrathi won the "Vugar Gashimov Memorial-2023" Tournament - PHOTO
11 December 23:46
Chess

Vidit Gujrathi won the "Vugar Gashimov Memorial-2023" Tournament - PHOTO

"Vugar Gashimov Memorial-2023" Chess Supertournament organized in Gabala has been concluded
"Vugar Hashimov Memorial-2023": Aydın Süleymanli took the first place in the rapid tournament
10 December 18:55
Chess

"Vugar Hashimov Memorial-2023": Aydın Süleymanli took the first place in the rapid tournament

The next matches were held on the third day of the "Vugar Hashimov Memorial-2023" chess supertournament organized in Gabala
Three chess players were the leaders in the "Vugar Hashimov Memorial-2023" supertournament
9 December 21:48
Chess

Three chess players were the leaders in the "Vugar Hashimov Memorial-2023" supertournament

The second day of the "Vugar Hashimov Memorial-2023" chess supertournament organized in Gabala is over
Farid Gayibov played the first chess piece of the tour at "Vugar Gashimov Memorial-2023" - PHOTO
9 December 16:01
Chess

Farid Gayibov played the first chess piece of the tour at "Vugar Gashimov Memorial-2023" - PHOTO

The fourth round of the "Vugar Gashimov Memorial-2023" chess supertournament has started in Gabala
Rating favorite of the Gashimov Memorial: "The positions on the board changed quickly here"
9 December 15:35
Chess

Rating favorite of the Gashimov Memorial: "The positions on the board changed quickly here"

"The game went so fast that I didn't realize that we made more than 150 moves with a chess pieces."

Most read

The position of our team without a head coach in the rating has been announced
9 December 15:01
Volleyball

The position of our team without a head coach in the rating has been announced

The FIVB ranking of volleyball teams has been announced
Baku hosts stunning FIA Prize Giving Ceremony - VIDEO - PHOTO
9 December 16:22
Other

Baku hosts stunning FIA Prize Giving Ceremony - VIDEO - PHOTO

FIA (International Automobile Federation) Prize Giving Ceremony, one of the most anticipated events in the sports world, was held in Baku for the first time ever on December 8
The doctor of the captain of our team: "The risk of bleeding remains, but his condition is satisfactory-stable"
9 December 17:22
Volleyball

The doctor of the captain of our team: "The risk of bleeding remains, but his condition is satisfactory-stable"

Tural Hasanli, volleyball player of the Azerbaijan national team, has been clarified about his last condition
The winners of the Azerbaijan Cup have been determined
9 December 19:41
Table tennis

The winners of the Azerbaijan Cup have been determined

Azerbaijan Table Tennis Cup has been concluded