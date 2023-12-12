Aynur Sofiyeva: "The sports policy of Heydar Aliyev is a grass root of the success"

"Each of us remembers the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev with deep respect and love. He is Azerbaijan's yesterday, today and tomorrow."



Aynur Sofiyeva, the first international female grandmaster of Azerbaijan and the Islamic world, told Idman.biz about the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

She said that Heydar Aliyev's signature is in every field: "Especially in the field of chess, the work of our unforgettable leader is very great. All the victories and high results in this sport are connected with the name of Heydar Aliyev. When the genius led Azerbaijan during the Soviet period, he gave a special task to open sports facilities and chess schools in each district. With that, children and young people flocked to chess schools. Of course, talented ones were discovered among these children, and those chess players introduced Azerbaijani chess to the world and formed their school. Even today, Azerbaijani chess players often delight us with their great successes and continue to promote our country all over the world. Of course, Heydar Aliyev's sports policy is the grass root of this."



Speaking about her memories of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, Sofiyeva emphasized that she owes her success to him: "It was because of his attention, care and assignments in this direction that great opportunities arose for me and I was able to succeed. Of course, I am a happy person to have met such a genius. Because not everyone is lucky. We have met with Heydar Aliyev many times. I still remember those days. Our immortal leader's looks, smile, and advice given to us are indelibly in our memory. Each of us treated and remembered the assignments given to him in a special way. Because every idea that our leader voiced for us was a great school."



Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz