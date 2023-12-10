"Vugar Hashimov Memorial-2023": Aydın Süleymanli took the first place in the rapid tournament

The next matches were held on the third day of the "Vugar Hashimov Memorial-2023" chess supertournament organized in Gabala.

Idman.biz reports that according to the regulations of the competition, the winner will be determined as a result of the points collected in the rapid and blitz tournaments.

Aydin Suleymanli showed better results in the 3 parties held today. He won two out of three matches and lost one. His defeat of Arjun Erigaisi in round IX was decisive. This victory created a chance for Aydin to finish 1st in the rapid tournament.

After 9 rounds, Aydin Suleymanli scored 11 points. He was followed by Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Santosh and Yorden Van Forest with 10 points. Nijat Abbasov, Rauf Mammadov scored 9 points, Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Teymur Rajabov, Boris Gelfand scored 8 points, and Richard Rapport scored 7 points.

VII round

Vidit Santosh (India) – Arjun Erigaisi (India) - 0.5:0.5

Aydin Suleymanli (Azerbaijan) - Nijat Abasov (Azerbaijan) - 1:0

Rauf Mammadov (Azerbaijan) - Shahriyar Mammadyarov (Azerbaijan) - 0.5:0.5

Teymur Rajabov (Azerbaijan) - Boris Gelfand (Israel) - 0:1

Yorden Van Forest (Netherlands) - Richard Rapport (Hungary) - 1:0

VIII round

Arjun Erigaisi (India) – Richard Rapport (Hungary) - 1:0

Boris Gelfand (Israel) – Jorden Van Forest (Netherlands) - 0.5:0.5

Shahriyar Mammadyarov (Azerbaijan) - Teymur Rajabov (Azerbaijan) - 0.5:0.5

Nijat Abasov (Azerbaijan) - Rauf Mammadov (Azerbaijan) - 0.5:0.5

Vidit Santosh (India) - Aydin Suleymanli (Azerbaijan) - 1:0

IX round

Aydin Suleymanli (Azerbaijan) - Arjun Erigaisi (India) - 1:0

Rauf Mammadov (Azerbaijan) - Vidit Santosh (India) - 0.5:0.5

Teymur Rajabov (Azerbaijan) - Nijat Abasov (Azerbaijan) - 0.5:0.5

Yorden Van Forest (Netherlands) - Shahriyar Mammadyarov (Azerbaijan) - 1:0

Richard Rapport (Hungary) - Boris Gelfand (Israel) - 1:0

Idman.biz