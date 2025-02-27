Two Azerbaijani boxers reach Strandja quarterfinals

The international Strandja boxing tournament continues in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Two more Azerbaijani athletes began their campaign with victories, Idman.biz reports.

In the 75 kg category, Mirsharif Kazimzada faced Irish boxer Gavin Rafferty. Kazimzada won the match with a dominant 5:0 decision (30:27, 29:28, 29:28, 30:27, 29:27). In the quarterfinals, he will face Javohir Ummataliyev (Uzbekistan).

Serkhan Aliyev (71 kg) was set to fight Asgerkhan Madiyev (Georgia) in the round of 16, but Madiyev did not show up. Aliyev will now compete against Farukh Tokhtassunov (Kazakhstan) in his second fight.

The tournament will conclude on March 2.

