Malik Hasanov: "I promise to make new history in Paris-2024"

"I secured the license for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games."

As Idman.biz reports, this was said by Malik Hasanov (63.5 kg), boxer of the Azerbaijan national team.

He shared the joy of winning a license at the II World Olympic Qualifying Tournament held in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand. The third player in Europe thanked all the boxers who supported him along the way and the people of Azerbaijan: "I faced strong opponents and defeated them all. When I came here, I promised that I would win the license. I kept my word. I promise to make history at the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games. Wait for me, Paris!".

It should be noted that the competition in Bangkok will end on June 2. Among our boxers, Shamil Asgarov (57 kg), Alfonso Domingues (92 kg) and Zeynab Rahimova (54 kg) continue their license fight.

