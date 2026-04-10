10 April 2026
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Azerbaijani boxer to represent World Team against Russia

Boxing
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10 April 2026 13:56
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Azerbaijani boxer to represent World Team against Russia

Azerbaijani boxer Magomed Abdullayev will represent the World Team in a match against Russia.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the boxing event “Battle of Heavyweights” will take place on May 1 in Kaliningrad. The contest will be held under professional boxing rules and will feature five bouts. Abdullayev’s opponent will be Voronezh-born Vladislav Vishev.

So far, Abdullayev has had one professional fight, securing a victory over Colombia’s Cristian Salcedo in Baku last year. In addition, he is a three-time bronze medallist at the amateur World Championships and recently won the international “Great Silk Road” tournament in Baku. Earlier this March, the boxer also celebrated his wedding.

As for his opponent, Russia’s Vladislav Vishev, according to the Russian Boxing Federation, the 30-year-old holds a professional record of seven wins and three losses, with two victories by knockout. In his most recent fight on July 24, 2024, in Moscow, Vishev defeated Islam Tkhashugoev by unanimous decision.

The main event of the evening will see 2025 amateur world champion and two-time Russian champion David Surov face Mexico’s Kevin Martinez, who holds a record of 14 wins and one loss, including 10 knockouts, and is considered one of the leading heavyweight boxers in Mexico.

Teymur Tushiyev
Idman.Biz
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