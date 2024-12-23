Winter Cup winners announced - PHOTO

The Winter Cup beach volleyball tournament has successfully concluded.

Idman.biz reports that the event, held at the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation’s sports hall, featured 24 teams. According to the regulations, each team consisted of one male and one female volleyball player. The competition followed beach volleyball rules and employed an Olympic system format.

The top two spots were claimed by representatives of the Murov Az Terminal club. Ulkar Karimova and Vladislav Xloba secured first place, while Elmin Alishanov and Ilhama Azimova finished second. The bronze medals went to the duo of Nariman Bayramli and Chinara Guliyeva.

Winners were awarded cups and medals.

