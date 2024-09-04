4 September 2024
Azerbaijan’s beach volleyball players head to the international competition

Beach volleyball
News
4 September 2024 16:02
Azerbaijan’s beach volleyball players will participate in the 2024 Bioderma Pro Beach Tour.

According to Idman.biz, today the team left for Turkiye to participate in the international competition.

Women's 3 (Sabina Alizade-Lizi Latsabidze; Narmin Samadzade-Fidan Ahmadkhanova; Larisa Smeltsova -Chinara Guliyev) and men's 3 teams (Vadim Kutukov-Heydar Mammadli; Nariman Bayramli-Muhammad Aslanli; Ibrahim Mammadov-Agshin Agazade) will compete as pairings. The men will compete in the competition under the head coach of Igor Olefir, and the women will be coached by Nihad Tanriverdiyev.

The teams participating in the championship will receive FIVB rating points.

