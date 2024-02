Azerbaijani FIFA referee Ingilab Mammadov has been appointed.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the press service of AFFA.

The beach soccer referee will maintain justice in the international tournament. Mammadov will manage the games of the "FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024" tournament, which will be held by FIFA.

The tournament will be held from February 15 to 25. The competition will be hosted by Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Idman.biz