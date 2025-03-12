12 March 2025
EN

Sahib Mammadov: "We are in a balanced group"

Beach soccer
News
12 March 2025 12:31
20
Sahib Mammadov: "We are in a balanced group"

"Neither too difficult nor too easy."

Azerbaijan beach soccer team’s head coach, Sahib Mammadov, described their EBSL European Championship qualifying group.

Speaking to AZERTAC, Mammadov analyzed their Group A opponents, Idman.biz reports.

He pointed out that while England is not as dominant in beach soccer as in traditional football, they remain a capable opponent: "Unlike in traditional football, England is not as strong in beach soccer. However, they have experience and shouldn’t be underestimated."

Discussing Lithuania, Mammadov highlighted his personal familiarity with the team, having worked there for five years: "I worked there for five years, and they are not a weak team. Two years ago, they won the B Division championship."

As for Belgium, he described them as a mid-tier team, emphasizing that despite being considered group favorites on paper, Azerbaijan cannot afford to be complacent: "A mid-level team, but we must avoid complacency. While Azerbaijan is considered the group favorite, if we perform poorly, we could end up last."

The top three teams from the group will qualify for the Superfinal, and Mammadov emphasized the importance of securing one of these spots.

Group A matches will be held May 23-25 in El Puerto de Santa Maria, Spain.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan drawn in the same group as England - DRAW
11 March 15:42
Beach soccer

Azerbaijan drawn in the same group as England - DRAW

The draw for the first qualifying round of the Beach Soccer European Championship (EBSL) has taken place
Sahib Mammadov: "We aim to advance to the World Championship finals"
19 July 2024 14:02
Beach football

Sahib Mammadov: "We aim to advance to the World Championship finals"

"Baku has a very nice field for beach soccer"
The Azerbaijani judge has been appointed to the tournament in Dubai
12 February 2024 13:47
Beach soccer

The Azerbaijani judge has been appointed to the tournament in Dubai

This was announced by the press service of AFFA

Most read

Champions League: PSG travels to Liverpool, Benfica faces Barcelona away
11 March 10:29
Football

Champions League: PSG travels to Liverpool, Benfica faces Barcelona away

The Champions League Round of 16 second-leg matches kick off today
Tickets for Azerbaijan vs. Haiti match now on sale
10 March 16:16
Football

Tickets for Azerbaijan vs. Haiti match now on sale

The match will take place on March 22 at Mehdi Huseynzada Stadium in Sumgayit
Club of the Month – Real Madrid
10 March 15:04
Football

Club of the Month – Real Madrid

Real was named the best for February, with the Spanish giant collecting 70 points

Juventus suffer heaviest home defeat in 58 years
10 March 09:34
Football

Juventus suffer heaviest home defeat in 58 years

Juventus endured their worst home defeat in the league in nearly six decades