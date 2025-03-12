Sahib Mammadov: "We are in a balanced group"

"Neither too difficult nor too easy."

Azerbaijan beach soccer team’s head coach, Sahib Mammadov, described their EBSL European Championship qualifying group.

Speaking to AZERTAC, Mammadov analyzed their Group A opponents, Idman.biz reports.

He pointed out that while England is not as dominant in beach soccer as in traditional football, they remain a capable opponent: "Unlike in traditional football, England is not as strong in beach soccer. However, they have experience and shouldn’t be underestimated."

Discussing Lithuania, Mammadov highlighted his personal familiarity with the team, having worked there for five years: "I worked there for five years, and they are not a weak team. Two years ago, they won the B Division championship."

As for Belgium, he described them as a mid-tier team, emphasizing that despite being considered group favorites on paper, Azerbaijan cannot afford to be complacent: "A mid-level team, but we must avoid complacency. While Azerbaijan is considered the group favorite, if we perform poorly, we could end up last."

The top three teams from the group will qualify for the Superfinal, and Mammadov emphasized the importance of securing one of these spots.

Group A matches will be held May 23-25 in El Puerto de Santa Maria, Spain.

Idman.biz