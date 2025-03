The draw for the first qualifying round of the Beach Soccer European Championship (EBSL) has taken place.

Azerbaijan's national team has learned its opponents for the upcoming competition, Idman.biz reports.

The team will compete in Group A of League B against the national teams of Lithuania, England, and Belgium. The matches for this group will be held from May 23 to 25.

The group matches will be hosted in El Puerto de Santa Maria, Spain.

Idman.biz