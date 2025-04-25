25 April 2025
EN

Fans pull off bizarre stunt - PHOTO

Basketball
News
25 April 2025 12:06
40
Fans pull off bizarre stunt - PHOTO

In the NBA, Los Angeles Clippers fans came up with a creative way to distract Denver Nuggets players during free throws — by wearing horse masks.

Supporters often turn to unusual tactics to boost their team’s performance, Idman.biz reports.

While there’s no official explanation behind this particular choice, many believe it’s a playful nod to Nuggets star Nikola Jokić’s well-known love for horses.

Back in 2023, after winning the NBA Finals, Jokić openly expressed his eagerness to return to his hometown of Sombor, Serbia, to tend to his horses — so much so that he even considered skipping Denver’s championship parade for horse racing commitments.

For the record, Game 3 of the series ended in a blowout 117–83 win for the Clippers.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

FIBA Secretary General familiarizes with ABF’s work process - PHOTO
16:31
Basketball

FIBA Secretary General familiarizes with ABF’s work process - PHOTO

The FIBA official met with ABF staff, getting an in-depth look at their daily activities and work processes

Farid Gayibov discusses cooperation opportunities with FIBA Secretary General - PHOTO
16:24
Basketball

Farid Gayibov discusses cooperation opportunities with FIBA Secretary General - PHOTO

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, met with Andreas Zagklis, Secretary General of the International Basketball Federation
Levan Gogeladze: “These steps will benefit the league” - INTERVIEW
15:14
Basketball

Levan Gogeladze: “These steps will benefit the league” - INTERVIEW

Levan Gogeladze, a Georgian player for Guba Basketball Club, shared his thoughts on the team’s season and Azerbaijani basketball in an interview with the club’s press service
Omer Yavas: “I want to play in Azerbaijan for a long time” — INTERVIEW
23 April 17:57
Basketball

Omer Yavas: “I want to play in Azerbaijan for a long time” — INTERVIEW

He shared his thoughts ahead of their decisive playoff clash with Nakhchivan in the Azerbaijan Basketball League
NBA’s ties with betting companies: What do players think?
23 April 15:26
Basketball

NBA’s ties with betting companies: What do players think?

Several individual teams have signed agreements with casino operators
Halil Atli: “They never gave me a hard time”
23 April 14:41
Basketball

Halil Atli: “They never gave me a hard time”

Ganja head coach Halil Atli reflected on their season after being eliminated from the Azerbaijan Basketball League playoffs by Shaki

Most read

New rule in works: No extra time in Champions League
24 April 11:46
Football

New rule in works: No extra time in Champions League

UEFA is seriously considering removing extra time from the Champions League

Pep Guardiola and wife Cristina Serra may reconcile after divorce reports
10:11
Football

Pep Guardiola and wife Cristina Serra may reconcile after divorce reports

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and his wife Cristina Serra are reportedly considering a reconciliation
Ticket prices for UFC Fight Night in Baku announced
24 April 16:23
MMA

Ticket prices for UFC Fight Night in Baku announced

The prices for the world-famous UFC Fight Night tournament, hosted by Azerbaijan for the first time, have been announced

WATCH: Lionel Messi’s three-game drought continues as Inter Miami lose
09:42
Football

WATCH: Lionel Messi’s three-game drought continues as Inter Miami lose

The CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals have officially kicked off