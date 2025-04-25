Fans pull off bizarre stunt - PHOTO

In the NBA, Los Angeles Clippers fans came up with a creative way to distract Denver Nuggets players during free throws — by wearing horse masks.

Supporters often turn to unusual tactics to boost their team’s performance, Idman.biz reports.

While there’s no official explanation behind this particular choice, many believe it’s a playful nod to Nuggets star Nikola Jokić’s well-known love for horses.

Back in 2023, after winning the NBA Finals, Jokić openly expressed his eagerness to return to his hometown of Sombor, Serbia, to tend to his horses — so much so that he even considered skipping Denver’s championship parade for horse racing commitments.

For the record, Game 3 of the series ended in a blowout 117–83 win for the Clippers.

