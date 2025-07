Azerbaijan’s U-18 Women’s Basketball Team has kicked off its campaign in Division B of the European Championship.

The national team faced Bosnia and Herzegovina in the first round, Idman.biz reports.

In a tense match, our girls emerged victorious with a score of 83:81 (34:23, 12:17, 13:19, 24:22).

Azerbaijani team will face Ukraine in the second round today. The game will start at 21:30.

Idman.biz