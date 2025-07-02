Basketball Champions League main round draw to be held

The draw for the main round of the Basketball Champions League will take place today.

The ceremony will be held in Lausanne, Switzerland, where Azerbaijani champion Sabah will learn its group stage opponent, Idman.biz reports.

The event will begin at 14:00 local time, and the Baku-based club has been placed in Pot 3.

Pot Breakdown

Pot 1:

AEK (Greece), Alba (Germany), Dreamland (Spain), Galatasaray (Turkiye), Joventut (Spain), La Laguna (Spain), Rytas (Lithuania), Unicaja (Spain)

Pot 2:

Nymburk (Czech Republic), Filou (Belgium), Hapoel Netanya (Israel), Igokea (Bosnia & Herzegovina), Promitheas Vikos Cola (Greece), Benfica (Portugal), Tofaş (Turkiye), Riga (Latvia)

Pot 3:

Bnei Herzliya (Israel), Cholet (France), Legia (Poland), Le Mans Sarthe (France), Mersin İdman Yurdu (Turkiye), Sabah (Azerbaijan), Szolnoki (Hungary), Würzburg Baskets (Germany)

Pot 4:

Karditsa (Greece), MLP Academics (Germany), Pallacanestro (Italy), Spartak Office Shoes (Serbia), Trapani Shark (Italy), plus three teams from the qualification rounds.

Idman.biz