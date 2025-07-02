2 July 2025
EN

Basketball Champions League main round draw to be held

Basketball
News
2 July 2025 09:39
18
Basketball Champions League main round draw to be held

The draw for the main round of the Basketball Champions League will take place today.

The ceremony will be held in Lausanne, Switzerland, where Azerbaijani champion Sabah will learn its group stage opponent, Idman.biz reports.

The event will begin at 14:00 local time, and the Baku-based club has been placed in Pot 3.

Pot Breakdown

Pot 1:
AEK (Greece), Alba (Germany), Dreamland (Spain), Galatasaray (Turkiye), Joventut (Spain), La Laguna (Spain), Rytas (Lithuania), Unicaja (Spain)

Pot 2:
Nymburk (Czech Republic), Filou (Belgium), Hapoel Netanya (Israel), Igokea (Bosnia & Herzegovina), Promitheas Vikos Cola (Greece), Benfica (Portugal), Tofaş (Turkiye), Riga (Latvia)

Pot 3:
Bnei Herzliya (Israel), Cholet (France), Legia (Poland), Le Mans Sarthe (France), Mersin İdman Yurdu (Turkiye), Sabah (Azerbaijan), Szolnoki (Hungary), Würzburg Baskets (Germany)

Pot 4:
Karditsa (Greece), MLP Academics (Germany), Pallacanestro (Italy), Spartak Office Shoes (Serbia), Trapani Shark (Italy), plus three teams from the qualification rounds.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Basketball Champions League seedings announced
1 July 11:57
Basketball

Basketball Champions League seedings announced

Sabah placed in Pot 3 for Basketball Champions League draw
Azerbaijan U16 head coach reviews team's performance at international tournament
30 June 17:24
Basketball

Azerbaijan U16 head coach reviews team's performance at international tournament

Head coach of Azerbaijan’s U16 boys' basketball national team gave an interview
2 wins, 2 losses and a bronze medal
28 June 16:50
Basketball

2 wins, 2 losses and a bronze medal

Azerbaijan team finished the competition held in Atyrau, Kazakhstan, with a bronze medal
Sabah's new transfer: "My main motivation is to prove that I deserve to be here" - INTERVIEW
28 June 12:33
Basketball

Sabah's new transfer: "My main motivation is to prove that I deserve to be here" - INTERVIEW

Sabah's new transfer Kamran Mammadov gave an interview to the club's press service
Orkhan Aydın joins Bandırma
25 June 21:34
Basketball

Orkhan Aydın joins Bandırma

Azerbaijan national basketball team player Orkhan Aydın has found a new club in Turkiye
Back-to-back wins for Azerbaijan’s U16 girls’ basketball team
24 June 17:18
Basketball

Back-to-back wins for Azerbaijan’s U16 girls’ basketball team

Azerbaijan’s U16 girls’ national basketball team continues its winning streak at the international Airom Cup tournament in Atyrau

Most read

Three Azerbaijanis reach U-20 Wrestling Championship semifinals
30 June 16:58
Wrestling

Three Azerbaijanis reach U-20 Wrestling Championship semifinals

The U-20 European Wrestling Championship has kicked off in Caorle
UFC rankings updated after UFC 317 in Las Vegas
1 July 16:01
MMA

UFC rankings updated after UFC 317 in Las Vegas

Ilia Topuria leads the rankings of the organization's best fighters regardless of weight class
Belarus vs Azerbaijan: this time a defeat by two unanswered goals
1 July 19:54
Football

Belarus vs Azerbaijan: this time a defeat by two unanswered goals

The Azerbaijan women’s national football team played another friendly match

WATCH: Al-Hilal stuns Manchester City, Fluminense eliminates Inter
1 July 09:33
Football

WATCH: Al-Hilal stuns Manchester City, Fluminense eliminates Inter

Two Round of 16 matches of the FIFA Club World Cup have taken place