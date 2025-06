Azerbaijan national basketball team player Orkhan Aydın has found a new club in Turkiye.

The 36-year-old forward will continue his career at Bandırma, Idman.biz reports.

The 203 cm tall Azerbaijani has signed a one-year contract with his new club.

Orkhan Aydın, whose career has been primarily based in Turkiye, previously played for Pertevniyal, Darüşşafaka, Türk Telekom, Aliağa Petkim, Uşak Sportif, Acıbadem Üniversitesi, Galatasaray, Gaziantep, and Semt77 Yalovaspor.

Idman.biz