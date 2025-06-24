26 June 2025
Back-to-back wins for Azerbaijan’s U16 girls’ basketball team

24 June 2025 17:18
51
Back-to-back wins for Azerbaijan’s U16 girls’ basketball team

Azerbaijan’s U16 girls’ national basketball team continues its winning streak at the international Airom Cup tournament in Atyrau, Kazakhstan.

The team secured a convincing 67–38 victory over Russia’s MBU Volgograd in their third match of the tournament, Idman.biz reports.

Later in the day, they faced Kazakhstan’s Aul Sport and triumphed again with a 59–39 scoreline — marking their second win over the same opponent in this competition.

Having also won their first two games, the Azerbaijani squad remains unbeaten and is set to play its next match tomorrow.

Idman.biz

