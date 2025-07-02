Sabah coach Rimas Kurtinaitis reacts to Champions League draw

“We did not have any illusions about the draw. Before the draw, we did not divide the opponents into strong and weak.”

These words were said by Rimas Kurtinaitis, head coach of the Sabah basketball club, Idman.biz reports.

The experienced coach evaluated the Champions League draw. He stated that the opponents are quite strong: “Among the teams in Group B, Alba will compete again under the FIBA flag after a 24-year break. This team has been a regular participant in the EuroLeague for many years. Their level is well-known. I think they are one of the favorite teams to win the tournament. Nymburk has previously been an opponent of Sabah in the FIBA Europe Cup. They are a disciplined team composed of quality players. Last season, they advanced to the quarterfinals in the Champions League. Among the potential opponents in the qualification stage, there are also strong teams. I have played as a player for the French club Elan Chalon. In short, there are no weak opponents in the Champions League. We are building a squad capable of competing. We can fight against these teams.”

The regular season of the Champions League will start on October 7.

Idman.biz