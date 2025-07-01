1 July 2025
EN

Basketball Champions League seedings announced

Basketball
News
1 July 2025 11:57
20
The seedings for the Basketball Champions League main round have been revealed ahead of the official draw ceremony.

Azerbaijani champions Sabah, who will make their debut in the regular season, will be placed in Pot 3, Idman.biz reports.

The Baku-based club will be drawn into a group with one team from each pot.

Here are Sabah’s potential opponents:

Pot 1:
AEK (Greece), Alba (Germany), Dreamland (Spain), Galatasaray (Turkiye), Joventut (Spain), La Laguna (Spain), Rytas (Lithuania), Unicaja (Spain)

Pot 2:
Nymburk (Czech Republic), Filou Oostende (Belgium), Hapoel Netanel (Israel), Igokea (Bosnia & Herzegovina), Promitheas Vikos Cola (Greece), Benfica (Portugal), Tofaş (Turkey), Riga (Latvia)

Pot 4:
Karditsas (Greece), MLP Academics (Germany), Pallacanestro (Italy), Spartak Office Shoes (Serbia), Trapani Shark (Italy), and three teams from the qualification rounds.

The group stage draw will be held on July 2 in Lausanne, Switzerland.

