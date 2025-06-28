Sabah's new transfer: "My main motivation is to prove that I deserve to be here" - INTERVIEW

Sabah's new transfer Kamran Mammadov gave an interview to the club's press service.

The basketball player, who returned to the Baku representative from Neftchi after 2 years, has announced his goals, Idman.biz reports.

- How did you feel when you heard that you would return to Sabah?

- I was very happy. Because I am returning to my hometown after two years. I would like to thank the club for the trust it has shown in me. I hope that I will justify it.

- How has the team changed in these two years?

- Sabah has developed a lot in these two years. I think the team has done a great job in basketball. It has risen two or three places in two years.

- What is your main motivation after joining the club?

- My main motivation is to prove that I deserve to play in this strong team.

- How have you developed in the last 2 years, both as a player and as a person?

- I think my main success as a player and as a person is growing. I have gained more experience. I hope I can apply this experience at the level we will play.

- Do you have any goals you want to achieve at Sabah?

- We want to prove in Europe and Azerbaijan that our club can play well in the Champions League.

- What would you like to say to the fans?

- Thank you for your trust. We are waiting for you at the games. I will be glad to see you all. Come support Sabah.

Idman.biz