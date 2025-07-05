Emin Amrullayev: "The Azerbaijan national team has made history in the country's women's basketball" – PHOTO

Azerbaijan’s U-18 women’s basketball team achieved a historic milestone by securing a hard-fought victory in their first game of the European Championship Division B.

The president of the Azerbaijan Basketball Federation, Emin Amrullayev, shared the news on his social media account, Idman.biz reports.

He congratulated the team on their historic win, saying, “Well done, hats off to you. Our big victories are still ahead. Good luck.”



Azerbaijan’s basketball players defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 83:81 just one day earlier. Our team will play their next group match today against Ukraine.

