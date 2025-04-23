23 April 2025
EN

Halil Atli: “They never gave me a hard time”

Basketball
News
23 April 2025 14:41
12
Halil Atli: “They never gave me a hard time”

“When I arrived, Ganja was a city disheartened by basketball.”

Speaking to the club’s press service, Ganja head coach Halil Atli reflected on their season after being eliminated from the Azerbaijan Basketball League playoffs by Shaki, Idman.biz reports.

The Turkish coach expressed his gratitude and pride despite the early exit:

“First of all, I want to thank our fans who supported us throughout the season. We tried our best to make them happy. I saw a team that won back the love of the people through our hard work. Personally, I'm very happy with the team we built. I’m grateful to my players for their character and fighting spirit. They never gave me any problems. I also want to thank the technical staff, my assistant, our manager, our doctor, and everyone who helped us.”
Atli believes the season was a step in the right direction for Ganja:

“Looking back, we were a team that reached the cup final and qualified for the playoffs. That’s something to be proud of.”

He also recalled the main goal he had when he first joined Ganja:

“Our target was to make the playoffs, and we achieved that. I ask all our fans for their blessing. As a coach, I did my best. We constantly thought about how to overcome challenges and improve what we were doing right. I’m also thankful to the federation leadership for creating good conditions for our work.”

Ganja lost the playoff series to Shaki 1–2.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Omer Yavas: “I want to play in Azerbaijan for a long time” — INTERVIEW
17:57
Basketball

Omer Yavas: “I want to play in Azerbaijan for a long time” — INTERVIEW

He shared his thoughts ahead of their decisive playoff clash with Nakhchivan in the Azerbaijan Basketball League
NBA’s ties with betting companies: What do players think?
15:26
Basketball

NBA’s ties with betting companies: What do players think?

Several individual teams have signed agreements with casino operators
Evren Alkaya: "We went into the final game too drained and lost"
22 April 15:31
Basketball

Evren Alkaya: "We went into the final game too drained and lost"

Alkaya shared his thoughts on the team’s overall performance this season
Azerbaijan drops one spot in 3x3 basketball world rankings
21 April 14:51
Basketball

Azerbaijan drops one spot in 3x3 basketball world rankings

The latest global rankings for 3x3 basketball teams have been released
Sheki head coach: "We could not build the defense we wanted"
20 April 17:36
Basketball

Sheki head coach: "We could not build the defense we wanted"

The expert shared his thoughts on the second game of the Azerbaijan Basketball League play-off stage, in which they lost to Ganja on the road

Playoffs: Ganja wins
20 April 16:52
Basketball

Playoffs: Ganja wins

The second matches of the playoff stage are being held in the Azerbaijan Basketball League

Most read

WrestleMania 41: Night of unforgettable moments
21 April 10:53
Wrestling

WrestleMania 41: Night of unforgettable moments

From Becky Lynch’s shocking return to John Cena’s record-breaking victory and Iyo Sky’s historic win, WrestleMania 41 was a night to remember
Rugby legend Sébastien Chabal opens up about devastating memory loss battle
21 April 11:25
Rugby

Rugby legend Sébastien Chabal opens up about devastating memory loss battle

"I don't remember a single second of a rugby match I played"
Tottenham endures worst Premier League season in 20 years
22 April 14:00
Football

Tottenham endures worst Premier League season in 20 years

Tottenham Hotspur is experiencing its most disappointing Premier League campaign in two decades
Duplantis and Biles shine at Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid
22 April 11:14
Other

Duplantis and Biles shine at Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid

Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis and American gymnast Simone Biles were named Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year