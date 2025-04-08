Roma basketball players to arrive in Baku

Eight teams have been confirmed to participate in the Women’s Series of the 3x3 Basketball event in Baku.

The tournament, in which the Azerbaijan national team will also compete, will feature 5 national teams and 2 clubs, alongside Azerbaijan, Idman.biz reports.

Teams from Madagascar, Romania, China, Austria, and Latvia will take to the court in Baku. The Czech club Prague and the Italian club Roma are also among the participants. In total, 12 teams will compete in the tournament.

The Baku stage will take place on March 26-27.

