8 April 2025
EN

Roma basketball players to arrive in Baku

Basketball
News
8 April 2025 14:09
15
Roma basketball players to arrive in Baku

Eight teams have been confirmed to participate in the Women’s Series of the 3x3 Basketball event in Baku.

The tournament, in which the Azerbaijan national team will also compete, will feature 5 national teams and 2 clubs, alongside Azerbaijan, Idman.biz reports.

Teams from Madagascar, Romania, China, Austria, and Latvia will take to the court in Baku. The Czech club Prague and the Italian club Roma are also among the participants. In total, 12 teams will compete in the tournament.

The Baku stage will take place on March 26-27.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Alberto Blanko: "We didn't make significant changes during the season like other clubs"
17:45
Basketball

Alberto Blanko: "We didn't make significant changes during the season like other clubs"

Alberto Blanko, the head coach of the Ordu basketball team, shared his thoughts on the team's performance in the Azerbaijani Basketball League’s regular season
NTD captain: "We want to replicate Qarabag’s success in basketball"
11:21
Basketball

NTD captain: "We want to replicate Qarabag’s success in basketball"

NTD basketball player Akbar Mammadov described winning the Azerbaijan Cup as a huge motivation for the squad
ISF U15 Gymnasiade: Snow delays next event
7 April 13:31
Basketball

ISF U15 Gymnasiade: Snow delays next event

The 3x3 basketball matches at the ISF U15 Gymnasiade Sports Games in Serbia have been postponed
Azerbaijani team drops two spots in World Rankings
7 April 12:46
Basketball

Azerbaijani team drops two spots in World Rankings

The world rankings for 3x3 basketball teams have been updated
ISF U15 Gymnasiade: Azerbaijan’s basketball players begin their campaign
7 April 12:10
Basketball

ISF U15 Gymnasiade: Azerbaijan’s basketball players begin their campaign

Today, the 3x3 basketball tournament kicks off at the ISF U15 Gymnasiade Sports Games in Zlatibor
Ganja coach: "We didn't want to lose in front of our fans at home"
6 April 17:48
Basketball

Ganja coach: "We didn't want to lose in front of our fans at home"

He emphasized that they won despite having suspended and injured basketball players

Most read

WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka receives gift from David Beckham after Miami Open triumph
7 April 15:21
World football

WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka receives gift from David Beckham after Miami Open triumph

Sabalenka—who resides in Miami—attended Inter Miami's recent match against Toronto FC
Manchester derby today
6 April 14:23
Football

Manchester derby today

In the 31st round, Manchester United will host their arch-rival Manchester City
Barcelona’s winning streak ends — Who’s still going strong?
6 April 10:27
Football

Barcelona’s winning streak ends — Who’s still going strong?

Barcelona’s impressive 9-game winning streak in La Liga has come to an end

WATCH: Jude Bellingham kicks VAR monitor after Valencia draw - VIDEO
7 April 13:14
Football

WATCH: Jude Bellingham kicks VAR monitor after Valencia draw - VIDEO

Jude Bellingham may face another suspension after a video surfaced showing him kicking a VAR monitor