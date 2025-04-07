7 April 2025
ISF U15 Gymnasiade: Snow delays next event

Basketball
News
7 April 2025 13:31
The 3x3 basketball matches at the ISF U15 Gymnasiade Sports Games in Serbia have been postponed.

According to a report from Idman.biz’s correspondent on-site, the delay is due to weather conditions.

Heavy snow in the morning has left the court unsuitable for the games, with matches now expected to begin at 16:00 Baku time.

Previously, tennis, archery, and beach volleyball events had also been delayed.

Azerbaijan’s boys’ team will face Serbia-2 and Mexico today, while the girls’ team will compete against Romania and Serbia-2.

