ISF U15 Gymnasiade: Snow delays next event

The 3x3 basketball matches at the ISF U15 Gymnasiade Sports Games in Serbia have been postponed.
According to a report from Idman.biz’s correspondent on-site, the delay is due to weather conditions.
Heavy snow in the morning has left the court unsuitable for the games, with matches now expected to begin at 16:00 Baku time.
Previously, tennis, archery, and beach volleyball events had also been delayed.
Azerbaijan’s boys’ team will face Serbia-2 and Mexico today, while the girls’ team will compete against Romania and Serbia-2.
