The world rankings for 3x3 basketball teams have been updated, and the Azerbaijani women's team is included in the list.

The Azerbaijani women’s team is ranked 35th globally, with a total of 93.490 points, Idman.biz reports.

Compared to the previous ranking, the team has dropped two spots.

Canada leads the rankings with 530.573 points.

Idman.biz