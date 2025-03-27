Sumgayit head coach: “If we had done this, we would be competing for the top spot” - Interview

Sumgayit Basketball Club’s head coach, Vadim Kuramshin, recently spoke with the club’s press service, evaluating his team’s current form and discussing upcoming matches.

- You were appointed as the head coach during the season, having previously served as an assistant coach last year. What changes have you implemented since taking over?

- First and foremost, I’d like to thank the club’s management for trusting me with this role. When I took over, the team was at the bottom of Group B. Now, we have climbed confidently to the middle of the standings. The points we’ve earned and the victories we’ve secured prove that we are a strong team. Upon my appointment, I made a complete overhaul of our foreign players. Unfortunately, due to transfer limitations, I couldn’t finalize all the signings. Currently, we have only four foreign players, whereas we could have had a fifth. I can assure you—had we been able to bring in that additional player, we would be competing for the top spot in the group.

- How does this team compare to last season’s Sumqayıt? What are the key differences?

- Without a doubt, this team looks stronger. I believe the current squad is more powerful overall. However, if I could bring back one player from last season, it would be Roderick Smith. His absence is noticeable. Last year, he was one of the standout players of the championship. Unfortunately, he didn’t return and chose to continue his career in Mexico.

- Your team has been the most prolific in the league. What are your thoughts on this?



- Yes, we have been able to score at a high level. However, we also want to improve our defense. That remains an area of concern for us. The main issue is the lack of rotation among our foreign players, which has made things challenging.

- What will be the team’s approach in the play-in stage?



- Honestly, the opponent doesn’t matter much. Our goal is clear: win and secure a place in the playoffs.

