Sumgayit coach: "We had to play with three foreigners and two locals"

"This was an important victory for us."

Idman.biz reports that Sumgayit head coach Vadim Kuramshin shared his thoughts with the club’s press service after their 88-83 win over Lankəran in the 16th round of the Azerbaijan Basketball League.

"It was a really intense game. We had a major setback as Eli Lawrence couldn’t travel to Lankəran due to health issues. As a result, we were forced to play with three foreign players and two local ones. The team showed great unity in this tough situation. In particular, Zaur Gushanov played a key role in the first half, scoring four three-pointers and leading the team. After halftime, our main scorer Zion Young stepped up, finishing the game with 29 points and extending our lead when it mattered most," said Kuramşin.

The coach praised his players for their resilience: "I’m grateful to my team for fighting like true warriors. It's great to secure our third consecutive win against Lankaran. Now, we aim to keep the streak alive by beating Ordu and solidifying our fourth-place position."

Sumgayit currently sits fourth in the standings with 22 points.

Idman.biz