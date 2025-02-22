22 February 2025
Irish national team awaits Azerbaijani basketball players in Baku

Basketball
News
22 February 2025 13:16
22
“Irish national team is already in Baku.”

Turgay Zeytingoz, sports director of the Azerbaijan Basketball Federation, told Idman.biz.

He said that the team, which could not return to Baku on time after the match against Kosovo within the framework of World Cup 2027 qualifying round, is currently in Turkiye: “We will be in Baku this evening. The training program before the match with Ireland is not yet clear. However, there are no problems with other issues. Everything is in order.”

Azerbaijan national team will meet Ireland on February 23.

Aytac Sahad
Idman.biz

