New signing from Ganja joins Lankaran

Lankaran has strengthened its roster with a new basketball player.

Idman.biz reports that the southern representative has added Vladislav Frolov, who recently parted ways with Ganja, to their squad.

The Ukrainian basketball player has already participated in his first training session with his new team today.

Lankaran will be Frolov's third Azerbaijani club in his career, as the 26-year-old player also represented Neftçi last year. Standing at 202 cm, Frolov brings valuable experience to his new team.

Idman.biz