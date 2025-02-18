18 February 2025
EN

Azerbaijan national basketball team squad announced for World Cup Qualifiers

Basketball
News
18 February 2025 11:03
18
The Azerbaijan men’s national basketball team has revealed its squad for the upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 qualifiers.

Idman.biz reports that head coach Tahir Bakhshiyev has named a 12-man roster for the two fixtures later this month:

Amil Hamzayev
Endar Poladkhanli
Kamran Mammadov
Akbar Mammadov
Elshad Shirzadov
Shirzad Shirzadov
Donta Hall
Saadettin Donat
Jabrayil Akbarov
Orkhan Aydin
Ercan Donat
Ulash Turgut

The team will face Kosovo away on February 20, followed by a home match against Ireland on February 23.

Idman.biz

