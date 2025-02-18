Azerbaijan national basketball team squad announced for World Cup Qualifiers

The Azerbaijan men’s national basketball team has revealed its squad for the upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 qualifiers.

Idman.biz reports that head coach Tahir Bakhshiyev has named a 12-man roster for the two fixtures later this month:

Amil Hamzayev

Endar Poladkhanli

Kamran Mammadov

Akbar Mammadov

Elshad Shirzadov

Shirzad Shirzadov

Donta Hall

Saadettin Donat

Jabrayil Akbarov

Orkhan Aydin

Ercan Donat

Ulash Turgut

The team will face Kosovo away on February 20, followed by a home match against Ireland on February 23.

Idman.biz