18 February 2025
Sarhadchi part ways with two basketball players

Basketball
News
17 February 2025 17:49
The Sarhadchi basketball club has announced the departure of two players.

The Baku team has mutually agreed to terminate contracts with Kris Martin and James Hawthorne, Idman.biz reports.

